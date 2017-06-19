Trump Attorney Insists President Is Not Under Investigation

June 19, 2017 6:36 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, James Comey, Politics, Russia

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A personal attorney for Donald Trump is insisting that the President is not under investigation.

Last Thursday, President Trump reacted on Twitter to reports that FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller was reviewing whether he tried to obstruct justice amid ongoing investigations into any ties between his presidential campaign’s or transition’s associates and the Russian government. The story first appeared in the Washington Post.

A day later posted the following tweet.

The person Mr. Trump appears to be referring to is Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Over the weekend, attorney Jay Sekulow appeared on CBS News “Face The Nation” and contradicted that claim.

“The President issued that tweet on social media because of the report in the Washington Post from five anonymous sources none of which, of course, anyone knows about, alleging that the President was under investigation in this purported expanded probe. The fact of the matter is the President has not been and is not under investigation.”

This week we could finally learn if there are recordings of the President’s private conversations with Comey at the White House.

The White House has been given until Friday by the House Intelligence Committee to provide an answer as to whether the recordings actually exist.

