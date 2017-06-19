Trump Attorney Insists President Is Not Under Investigation

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A personal attorney for Donald Trump is insisting that the President is not under investigation.

Last Thursday, President Trump reacted on Twitter to reports that FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller was reviewing whether he tried to obstruct justice amid ongoing investigations into any ties between his presidential campaign’s or transition’s associates and the Russian government. The story first appeared in the Washington Post.

They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history – led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

A day later posted the following tweet.

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

The person Mr. Trump appears to be referring to is Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Over the weekend, attorney Jay Sekulow appeared on CBS News “Face The Nation” and contradicted that claim.

“The President issued that tweet on social media because of the report in the Washington Post from five anonymous sources none of which, of course, anyone knows about, alleging that the President was under investigation in this purported expanded probe. The fact of the matter is the President has not been and is not under investigation.”

This week we could finally learn if there are recordings of the President’s private conversations with Comey at the White House.

The White House has been given until Friday by the House Intelligence Committee to provide an answer as to whether the recordings actually exist.