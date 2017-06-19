Tropical Storm Bret Headed For Trinidad

June 19, 2017 5:20 PM
Filed Under: Tropical Storm

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Bret is threatening Trinidad as it makes its way west Monday.

At 5 p.m., the center of the system was about 125 miles southeast of Trinidad and 225 southeast of Grenada.

Bret is moving toward the west-northwest at 30 mph. The storm is expected to continue at a slightly slower speed over the next 48 hours.

The tropical storm is expected to move near or over Trinidad and the eastern coast of Venezuela Monday night and early Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center, mainly north of the center.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Trinidad
  • Tobago
  • Grenada
  • Venezuela from Pedernales to Cumana including Isla de Margarita

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

  • Bonaire
  • Curacao
  • Aruba

Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach portions of the warning area tonight, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

The disturbance is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches over the Windward Islands and the eastern coast of Venezuela Monday night and Tuesday.

