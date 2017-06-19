Parents, Doctors Warn Of Risks With This Summer’s Hot Toy

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fidget spinners have become the hot toy of the summer, but now there are reports that they may present a choking hazard.

Shane Holtsclaw, a firefighter, recently had to rescue his own daughter Emma.

“You don’t think that would ever happen,” he said. “It was just one of those freak accidents.”

Like millions of kids, Emma has a fidget spinner. She was playing with a couple of weeks ago when one of the metal bearings inside the toy came out and flew into her mouth. Emma started choking.

Her dad gave her back blows until she started breathing. At the hospital, an x-ray revealed that she had ended up swallowing the metal piece which was about the size of a quarter.

Her story is not the only one of something like this happening.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is investigating incidents involving fidget spinners. Last month in Houston a 10-year-old needed surgery to remove a bearing caught in her esophagus.

In Oregon, Cayden Boyd also needed surgery after swallowing a fidget spinner bearing.

“I think parents need to educate their children about the danger of these,” said Dr. Nina Shapiro. “I think they should not give these to younger children, children under six, and for older children, to really explain that these are toys but they also have risks, they should not be put in their mouths, they should not be taken apart.”

Holtsclaw said he came forward with his daughters’ story for one reason.

“I don’t want to have to see a parent go through what I went through, I don’t want a kid to choke,” he said.

Experts say there are also smaller fidget spinners on the market now that can be dangerous for young children.