Officer Injured In Fiery Crash Remains Hospitalized

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer remains hospitalized after she was involved in a fiery crash over the weekend while pursuing a suspect in Miami Gardens.

“It was an assault on a police officer which is what initiated the whole scene,” said Det. Argemis Colome.

Early Sunday, Bradys Balcinde, 38, reportedly assaulted an officer at NW 119 Street and NW 7th Avenue and then refused to stop for police.

An officer taking part in the pursuit of Balcinde collided with a black Infiniti at the intersection of NW 7th Avenue and NW 171st Street. The collision sent the officer’s cruiser into a Cadillac SUV, stopped at the light. They both caught fire.

The police officer and the driver of the first vehicle were both taken to local hospitals, which thank God they’re both in stable conditions at this moment,” said Det. Colome.

Police say Balcinde was taken into custody within blocks of the crash and is now facing charges for

assault on an officer and eluding police.

The officer, who has been with the department for three years, was taken to Memorial Hospital and the driver of the Infiniti was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital North. Both were listed as stable.

This was the second crash involving a police officer over the weekend.

On Saturday, a Miami police officer crashed into a Honda Civic at the intersection of SW 12th Avenue and 7th Street, killing its driver 71-year-old Ramon Bueno.

Police said the officer’s lights and sirens were on as it went through the intersection, but the Bueno’s family has disputed that.

The officer was treated at a hospital and released.