Man Accused Of Threatening Wilton Manors LGBT Community Jailed

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man accused of reportedly threatening Wilton Manors’ LGBT community is back in jail.

Craig Jungwirth has been charged with defrauding an innkeeper, a violation of his probation. During a court hearing on Monday, he was denied bond. His next court appearance will be in about a week.

Jungwirth, 51, faced federal charges last year. He was accused of making a threatening post on Facebook in August against the gay community saying, “none of you deserve to live. If you losers thought the Pulse nightclub shooting was bad, wait till you see what I’m planning for Labor Day.”

Another Facebook post read:

“You can never catch a genius from MIT and since you fa****s aren’t dying from AIDS any more, I have a better solution to exterminate you losers,” the threatening posts continued. “I’m going to be killing you fa** faster than cops kill nig****. It’s time to clean up Wilton Manors from all you AIDS-infested losers.”

The threats, which were brought to the police’s attention by a tipster, alarmed Wilton Manors residents, a large percentage of whom belong to the LGBT community. The city has long considered itself “the second-gayest city in America.”

The decision to dismiss the indictment last January came six weeks after prosecutors publicly acknowledged the evidence against Jungwirth was “weak” and circumstantial.

But that didn’t mean his legal troubles were over.

That same month, he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges in Broward County. Jungwirth was accused of running out on a dinner tab and defacing property.

He was sentenced to six months of probation for failing to pay all of a food and drink bill at the Courtyard Cafe in Wilton Manors in 2014 and an additional six months of probation for damaging the windows at the Rumors Bar & Grill last May.

Nick Berry owns the Courtyard Cafe and Rumors Bar. During that time he was not allowed to contact people involved in the case. Berry said he violated that when he contacted him about a theme weekend he was promoting and a possible run for office.

“He contacted Rumors Bar and Grill once by saying he’s back with ‘Beach Bear Weekend’ and he’s coming back to get the weekend going and then, later on, a couple days later, he posted on Facebook to Rumor’s Bar that he was running for mayor of Wilton Manors,” said Berry.

According to his arrest warrant, Jungwirth is also accused of not getting a psychiatric evaluation as ordered by the court.

As for Berry, he said he was pleased when he heard that Jungwirth was back in jail.

“Every day he’s locked up it just makes me a happy guy,” said Berry.

In the past, Jungwirth has been accused of stalking and domestic violence and had restraining orders filed against him.