Kelly: Charles Harris “Was The Top Defensive Player Of The Offseason Program”

June 19, 2017 11:47 AM
Sun Sentinel Miami Dolphins beat writer, Omar Kelly joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to recap the Dolphins offseason program that includes OTAs and minicamp. They also discuss how well Ryan Tannehill and DeVante Parker performed and how the rookie class is performing so far.

On Ryan Tannehill- “He is completely healed. He’s fine. He looks like the same quarterback I’ve seen for six years.”

On 1st round pick Charles Harris- “Charles Harris was a pleasant surprise. I’ve never seen a pick be dominant; he was the top defensive player of the off season program.”

On DeVante Parker’s injury history- “DeVante always suffers a setback. Maybe you give him a Mike Pouncey program. You slowly progressively bring him into this thing.”

On the Dolphins roster- “I’m very uncomfortable with two positions. The backup offensive tackle and defensive tackle, if the season goes wrong it could be because of those positions.”

