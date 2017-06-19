Jungle Island Getting $20 Million Makeover With Rivers, Zip Lines

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Families, parrots and the Jungle Island Experience is getting a makeover.
The park is being redesigned, with new renderings being released of what the final product will look like.
Fourteen story tall zip lines, swimming rivers and lagoons as large as two football fields and new kids attractions and restaurants.
“You’ll have opportunity to swim through rivers like you’re inside a jungle,” said Jungle Island President John Dunlap. “You’ll have opportunity to get out and be inside an immersed habitat instead of standing outside.”
Dunlap says they’ve been working on the idea since 2013 and hope the $20 million renovations appeal to tourists and locals.
“I remember bringing my kids and seeing how they wanted to participate with the park,” said Dunlap.
The park has been around for 80 years, originally called Parrot Jungle.
Managing Director Chris Gould says it’s been a must-see in Miami.
“One of the iconic things to do has been to take pics with the parrots,” Gould said while pointing out a photo of Dr. Ruth and President Jimmy Carter. “Politicians and presidents.”
Of course the parrots are staying and if you’re wondering when you’ll be able to take a ride on that zip line, it will be open by this fall.