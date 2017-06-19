Jason Taylor Will Have Jimmy Johnson Introduce Him At Hall Of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another Miami Dolphins legend will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer.

Jason Taylor will head to Canton, Ohio in a couple months and receive his gold jacket as he joins a very exclusive fraternity.

The news of Taylor being inducted as part of the Hall’s 2017 class came during Super Bowl weekend earlier this year.

Since then, a big question that Taylor has been asked is who will introduce him at the ceremony.

After giving it a lot of thought, Taylor finally revealed his decision in an Instagram post Monday afternoon.

That’s right, it’s former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson.

Johnson was a big reason why Miami drafted Taylor out of lesser-known University of Akron in 1997.

Taylor credits Johnson for much of his success as a young NFL player and the two have remained close over the years.

Johnson left the Dolphins following the 1999 season.

Taylor finished his illustrious career with 139.5 sacks, good for seventh all-time, and played 13 of his 15 seasons in Miami.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 5th.

Taylor will be the tenth Dolphins player inducted into the Hall of Fame.