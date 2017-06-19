In The Recruiting Huddle: Zahir Turner – Booker T. Washington

PLAYER: Zahir Turner

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Miami Booker T. Washington

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-8

WEIGHT: 150

SCOUTING: Like his teammate, Tyquan Thornton, here is a dynamic playmaker that has thrust this football team into state title talk once again in 2017. A big time playmaker who has the quickness, skill level and knowledge of the position and the game to make some tremendous things happen. It’s because of his ability to make things happen – this team is automatically going to be better and more explosive than 2016. College coaches love him and his teammates understand that this is a football prospect who can make the other players look much better. Keep your eye on this potential game-changer who will most likely receiver single coverage this coming season.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4362567/zahir-turner

