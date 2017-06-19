Family To Speak After Arrests In 2011 Brutal Coral Springs Murder

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) — The family of a man brutally murdered back in 2011 will speak for the first time since two major arrests in the case.
Michael Hamilton’s family plans to stand alongside detectives during a press conference Monday and speak to the community, just days after authorities made a second arrest in the homicide case.
Hamilton was brutally murdered in his Coral Springs home in the 9800 block of NW 33rd Street. Police said Hamilton suffered a number of injuries from “a cutting instrument.”
Investigators found more than one person took part in his murder.
Years after Hamilton’s death, police arrested former Coral Springs resident Jason Martinez in New York in 2016. Detectives say DNA evidence linked him to the crime. He has since been extradited to Broward County.
The investigation continued with detectives exhausting every lead, interviewing and collecting DNA from over 40 people while trying to identify a second suspect in the murder.
Last week, police arrested Kadian Roper, 37, of Coral Springs after detectives said DNA linked him to the crime scene.
Once in custody, officers say Roper implicated himself and Martinez in Hamilton’s murder. Roper has since been taken to Broward County Jail where he is being held without bond.
Despite the arrests, authorities are asking for anyone who has any information in the case to come forward and call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.