Authorities Cancel Amber Alert For Florida Teen

June 19, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: Amber Alert, Fort Myers, Jessica Matias-Francisco, Missing

FORT MYERS (CBSMiami) –A 14-year-old girl reported missing, prompting and Amber Alert, was found Monday.

Around 11 a.m., authorities issued an Amber Alert for Jessica Matias-Francisco. Less than an hour later, authorities cancelled the alert.

Jessica was last seen in the area of 400 block of Tyrone Avenue in Fort Myers.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and blue and white horizontal striped shirt.

Detectives believed she may have been in the company of 18-year-old Paulo Mateo Pedro Tomas.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for 14-year-old Jessica Matias-Francisco, missing since Monday. She may have been in the company of 18-year-old Paulo Mateo Pedro Tomas. (Courtesy: FDLE)

