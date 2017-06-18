Loved Ones Seek Answers For Teen Killed While Attending Wake

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A deadly shooting took place at a wake in Miami on Saturday.

A mother is now sharing her heartbreak after learning she lost her teenage son.

The young man was mourning the loss of a friend at the wake when he lost his own life.

The Booker T. Washington graduate was shot and killed and now his family is asking the community for help.

“My son was a loving person,” said Trevale Harris. “He loved everybody and friends. My son was going to college, Tallahassee Community College. They took my son away from me 18 years old. I can’t do it.”

A mother’s unbearable loss, devastated that her son Jedadiah Scatliff was taken way to soon.

“When I got the call said ‘your son was shot’ I was shocked,” she said. “’What do you mean? Hurry up and get here.’”

But it was too late. Her son, who had just graduated from Booker T Washington high school, did not survive.

Police say Scatliff was shot Friday at Williams Park on Northwest 4th Avenue and 16th Street while he attending a wake.

“Just come by and start shooting, he shot my son and another guy,” Harris said. “My son did not make it.”

Police say the other victim, a young man who was also shot, ended up in the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho visited Jedadiah’s family to pay his respects, for the second time.

Two years ago Jedadiah’s cousin Richard Hallman, a sophomore at Booker T. Washington, was also shot and killed.

“This is too much tragedy in this community for one family I know well,” said Carvalho. When will this end? We are running out of tears, tweets, embraces. This code of silence has to come to end. Someone speak up, speak up what you know.”

Jedadiah’s mother echoed Carvalho’s message.

“I want justice,” Harris said. “Somebody please say something, please please let me know who did this to my son. I just want justice.”