Florida Man Fatally Shot At His Own Birthday Party

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — While attending his own birthday party, a Florida man was fatally shot.
Lt. Ryan Olsson of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called early Sunday to a home in Orlando where a birthday party was being held for 39-year-old Alexis Osmick.
According to Olsson, “a disturbance occurred” and shots were fired. Olsson said Osmick suffered a gunshot wound and died at a hospital.
According to the sheriff’s office, the person who shot Osmick was cooperating with investigators, and no other suspects were being sought.
No additional information was immediately available.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)