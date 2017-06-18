Florida Man Fatally Shot At His Own Birthday Party

June 18, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Birthday Party, Fatal Shooting, Orange County

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — While attending his own birthday party, a Florida man was fatally shot.

Lt. Ryan Olsson of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called early Sunday to a home in Orlando where a birthday party was being held for 39-year-old Alexis Osmick.

According to Olsson, “a disturbance occurred” and shots were fired. Olsson said Osmick suffered a gunshot wound and died at a hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, the person who shot Osmick was cooperating with investigators, and no other suspects were being sought.

No additional information was immediately available.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

