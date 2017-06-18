WATCH LIVE: Facing South Florida With Jim DeFede

Family Mourns Elderly Driver Killed In Crash With Officer

June 18, 2017 8:02 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night for the 71-year-old man killed after a City of Miami Police officer crashed into his black Honda.

The accident happened off of Southwest 12th Avenue and Southwest 7th street in Miami.

Ramon Bueno’s daughter says her dad was a happy-go-lucky man.

At 71, he loved life and helping others.

For his family, losing him before Father’s Day is devastating.

“Tomorrow is Father’s Day,” said Damiy Bueno, the victim’s daughter. “We no longer have Father’s Day. For me it’s done. It’s gone.”

The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police say the officer, whose name has not been released, was in a marked car and responding to a call when the crash happened.

“Officer was responding to a priority car in emergency mode with lights and sirens when he came to the intersection,” said City of Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat. “As to what the contributing factors of the crash were, we still don’t know.”

While police say the officer had lights and sirens on, Bueno’s family insist that the officer’s lights weren’t on.

Security video from a cafe near the crash shows the accident from two different angels.

First you see a police car with lights and sirens go by, then you see the 2nd police car and the accident. You can see the police car and the Honda that it crashed into sliding across the intersection.

From the second camera you see the police car crashing into a third vehicle that was stopped a red light.

“No lights. Looks like no lights,” said Damiy. “I’m not an expert but the difference between the first one and the 2nd one, no lights.”

The family says nothing will replace their father but his daughter says she’ll do what she can to get justice.

“He’s not here,” she said. “I don’t care about anything else. Obviously they’re going to do an investigation. We will find out. If I have to do something I will have to do it of course. But as of now the only thing I have is pain.”

The officer was taken to Mercy hospital for non-life threatening injuries and was later released.

The occupants of the third car that was parked at the red light suffered minor injuries; the driver was treated at the scene.

