Chase Leads To Police Cruiser And SUV Catching On Fire

June 18, 2017 8:48 AM
Filed Under: Miami Gardens, Police Chase, Police Involved Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police is investigating a pursuit that resulted in an officer-involved crash with two additional vehicles.

The accident happened near Northwest 171st Street and Northwest 7th Avenue in Miami.

The police vehicle was traveling southbound on Northwest 7th Avenue while a black Infinity was traveling westbound on Northwest 171st Street, approaching the intersection with 7th Avenue.

A black Cadillac SUV was stopped at the intersection, facing eastbound.

The marked police vehicle and the black Infinity crashed, redirecting the police vehicle onto the black Cadillac.

The impact caused the policed vehicle and the Cadillac to catch fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the police officer to Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the Infinity was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

They are both listed in stable condition. The subject was subsequently taken into custody without incident within blocks of the crash.

The officer is assigned to the Northside District and is a 3 year veteran of the Department.

 

