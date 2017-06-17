Shooter On The Loose After High School Graduate Is Gunned Down

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Brian Brown was 19 and looking forward to the next step in his young life.
The teen had just graduated from North Miami Beach Senior High School and was headed to Merced College in California on a full scholarship to play football.
Instead, Brown’s life was cut short Wednesday afternoon as he attempted to sell some video games to a buyer he met on Craigslist.
“He tried to rob him,” said the victim’s father, Craig Brown. “He tried to take it away from him. I guess he got into a scuffle. He shot him.”
The shooting happened at 3:04 p.m. in the area of N.E. 177th Street and N.E. 9th Avenue.
Miami-Dade Police are asking anyone who may know something about the deadly robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. Anonymous tips leading to an arrest can earn up to $3,000.