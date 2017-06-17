Shooter On The Loose After High School Graduate Is Gunned Down

June 17, 2017 5:25 PM By Marybel Rodriguez
Filed Under: Fatal Shooting, Marybel Rodriguez, Miami Shooting, Miami-Dade Police

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Brian Brown was 19 and looking forward to the next step in his young life.

brian brown1 Shooter On The Loose After High School Graduate Is Gunned Down

Brian Brown in uniform at a North Miami Beach High School football game. (Courtesy of Craig Brown/Father)

The teen had just graduated from North Miami Beach Senior High School and was headed to Merced College in California on a full scholarship to play football.

Instead, Brown’s life was cut short Wednesday afternoon as he attempted to sell some video games to a buyer he met on Craigslist.

“He tried to rob him,” said the victim’s father, Craig Brown. “He tried to take it away from him. I guess he got into a scuffle. He shot him.”

The shooting happened at 3:04 p.m. in the area of N.E. 177th Street and N.E. 9th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police are asking anyone who may know something about the deadly robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. Anonymous tips leading to an arrest can earn up to $3,000.

More from Marybel Rodriguez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch