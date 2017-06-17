Police Arrest Boyfriend After Woman Is Found Bludgeoned To Death

June 17, 2017 4:54 PM
COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) — A young woman was found beaten to death and detectives suspect her boyfriend of the crime.

Paramedics arrived to the home of Tiffonia Davids, 22, late Friday night and began performing life-saving efforts on her.

Earlier, her boyfriend, Sanjay Johnson, 23, called 911 and told authorities she wasn’t feeling well, passed out and hit her head.

Davids was taken to Northwest Medical Center but died shortly after.

Forensic experts determined she suffered multiple injuries from blunt force trauma. A baseball bat was recovered at the scene, believed to have been used as a weapon.

Along with the evidence, Coconut Creek Police also said they spoke to witnesses which gave them probable cause to arrest Johnson, although they did not say what they saw or said.

Johnson was charged with murder in the 2nd degree.

