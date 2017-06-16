2 Hospitalized After Shooting At Miami Park

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting at a city of Miami park Friday night.
Williams Park, where the shooting took place, extends across the street from NW 17th Avenue.
Police are still investigating the scene, looking for any clues that can help lead them to the shooter.
Investigators have not released a description of the shooter or said what prompted the gunfire.
The public information officer from the Miami-Dade Police Department is headed to the scene to share more details.
Family members rushed to the hospital where the two victims were taken.
City of Miami Fire Rescue said the victims were under 21 years old, but have not released their condition.
Authorities have not identified the two people shot.
If you have any information that can help police, you are urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.