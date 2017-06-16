Twitter Reacts As Amazon Buys Whole Foods For $13.7 Billion

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CBS Local– Huge news broke today that Amazon will be purchasing Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, and Twitter reacted accordingly.

AMAZON, 1998: hello we sell books but online AMAZON, 2023: please return to your Primehouse for your nightly Primemeal, valued Primecitizen — KRANG T. NELSON (@KrangTNelson) June 16, 2017

Jeff Bezos: "Alexa, buy me something from Whole Foods." Alexa: "Sure, Jeff. Buying Whole Foods now." Jeff Bezos: "WHA- ahh go ahead." pic.twitter.com/GuJ2jlAiuU — JESAL (@JesalTV) June 16, 2017

I gave Whole Foods $13.7 billion for five lemons and a half-pound of almonds. #hereallweek — (((Josh))) (@Tyrangiel) June 16, 2017

Now that Amazon bought Whole Foods, I hope I can buy my groceries online, completing my mission to never leave my house again. — Lady Caputo (@realslimkady) June 16, 2017

Amazon just bought Whole Foods. Pigs will now actually fly, via same-day delivery. 🐷🐷🐷 #doesmyPrimeworkonvegetablestoo #amazon #WholeFoods — lea farho (@lea_farho) June 16, 2017

John Mackey, Whole Foods co-founder and CEO, will remain in his position after the purchase is complete. Amazon had pondered looking to buy Whole Foods last year but ultimately decided not to. The deal breaks down to $42 per share.

Since the information has become public, Amazon’s stocks have soared while grocery store competitors, like Wal-Mart and Kroger, have seen their stocks plummet. The takeover is reportedly set to be complete by the end of this year.