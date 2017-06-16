Expect Traffic Tie Ups, Transit Delays During Trump Visit

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LITTLE HAVANA (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump’s visit to Miami is expected to cause some major traffic tie ups and delays to county transit services on Friday.

The president’s Miami event is scheduled for Friday afternoon at the Manuel Artime Theater at 900 S.W. 1st Street.

The president is making good on a campaign promise to modify the relationship between the U.S. and Cuba. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio has bent Trump’s ear on making the change.

On Friday, President Trump will announce a slew of changes, including a ban on Americans doing business with any group associated with the Cuban military regime and restricting travel to specific and well-documented reasons. Money exchanges between the countries will remain intact.

As for public transportation, the Metrorail and Metromover may need to stop services momentarily throughout the day on Friday for as long as a half an hour, county officials announced. Metrorail riders who use the Orange Line to go to Miami International Airport are encouraged to give themselves ample time to arrive to their destination on time.

Some Miami-Dade bus routes might be affected, as well.

In Doral, N.W. 33rd Street between 91st and 97th Avenue will be closed on Friday.

Slowdowns are expected on State Road 836, the Dolphins Expressway, as the president arrives and departs from Miami International Airport (MIA).

Miami-Dade Transit is asking the public to be patient and plan accordingly.

