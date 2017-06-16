Salma Hayek Explores Big Gap Between The Haves & Have Nots In ‘Beatriz At Dinner’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Exploring the big gap between the haves and have nots – with both compassion, sadness and humor – “Beatriz at Dinner” stars Salma Hayek.

In the film, which is directed by Miguel Arteta, Hayek plays Beatriz, an immigrant from Mexico now living in LA who is an empathetic and kind holistic healer dealing with an unkind world.

“Who is Beatriz to you?” asked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“To me, she’s somebody that believes in compassion in a pure way, in such a pure way that in such an apathetic world that we live in there’s no place for her, that’s who she is,” said Arteta.

“I think it’s somebody that’s full of love, love for humanity and she sees every person. She’s not self-obsessed. She’s very present,” said Hayek.

After her car breaks down at her wealthy client’s home, Beatriz unexpectedly stays for a dinner party.

The main guest is Doug Strutt, played by John Lithgow, a ruthless billionaire real-estate developer who hunts rhinos in Africa and is all about money and power. He’s someone Beatriz is mortified by.

“What did you feel like he meant to her? “ Petrillo asked Hayek.

“I think she does engage him and tries to understand his process. She doesn’t judge him immediately. She actually tries to understand who he is,” she said.

In real life, Hayek couldn’t be more glamorous as actress and the wife of head of a luxury and fashion empire in this role. Beatriz couldn’t be plainer.

“You know when Miguel told me I’m going to be playing this healer, in my head I thought earthy and hippy and Miguel was like ‘No, no, no!’” said Hayek.

“I thought she should look like somebody that took her work seriously and not showing off in anyway. Those bangs and those ugly pants, it was how she would look,” said Arteta.

“Yes, those ugly pants and all the grey in the clothes, but we loved the wardrobe. We really loved it. It was perfect for her,” said Hayek.

“Beatriz at Dinner” is now out in theaters.