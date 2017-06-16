Russia Claims They May Have Killed ISIS Leader In Airstrike

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Russia’s military claims it may have killed the leader of the Islamic State group in an airstrike.
The Russian Defense Ministry said Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in one of its airstrikes in Syria last month. The raid reportedly targeted an ISIS meeting held in the city of Raqqa. The meeting was reportedly to discuss the group’s withdrawal from the city.
The U.S.-led anti-Islamic State group coalition says they have not been able to confirm that al-Baghdadi was killed. There have been multiple reports of Baghdadi’s death in the past but none have turned out to be true.