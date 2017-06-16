Report: Russia Investigation Now Includes Jared Kushner

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A new report that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is widening his Russia investigation has prompted the Department of Justice to issue a new warning about government leaks.

On Friday, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in a statement, “Americans should be skeptical about anonymous allegations.”

The statement came as word surfaced that Mueller is now reportedly looking into the finances and business dealings of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser.

Kushner’s attorney said in a statement that he had not been contacted by the special counsel’s office.

“Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about Russia-related matters. He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry.”

On Thursday, it was reported that President Trump himself was under investigation for possible obstruction of justice. Mueller has scheduled meetings with top intelligence officials to determine whether the President tried to pressure them to shut down the Russia investigation.

Mueller was originally appointed special council to determine the extent of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. His investigation then grew to include looking at whether President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey because he was unwilling to back off the Russia investigation.

Mr. Trump maintains he never colluded with Russia and the investigation was “fake news.”

The expansion of Russia investigation led him to vent some of his frustrations on Twitter.

Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my "collusion with the Russians," nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

In this last tweet, Trump was referring to a memo written by Rosenstein that was intensely critical of Comey and implicitly recommended his removal. About a week after Comey was fired last month, however, Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Mueller as a special counsel at the Justice Department to oversee the federal investigation into Russia’s efforts to meddle in the 2016 U.S. election, according to CBS News.

The White House has repeatedly referred all questions about Russia to the President’s personal attorney.

In a sign of the newfound seriousness of Mueller’s investigation, Vice President Mike Pence’s office confirmed that he has hired an attorney to deal with the special counsel investigation.