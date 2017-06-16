Police Find Over 100 Pot Plants During Opa-Locka Grow House Bust

June 16, 2017 4:28 PM
OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) – Opa-locka police have arrested a 52-year-old man they said was growing a mass amount marijuana in a warehouse.

Investigators said the man, who police have not identified, was living inside the grow house.

According to police, plants were being grown in four different rooms at the warehouse, which was located near 18th Ave. and Opa-locka Blvd.

Each room had a variety of plants separated by growth. The third room apparently had plants as high as 6 feet. Plants in the last room had already matured and were ready to go on the street.

Detectives said they found over 100 plants.

A Crime Stoppers’ tip led police to the warehouse.

If you have any additional information that can help police with this investigation, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

