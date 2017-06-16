OFFSEASON SOUTH FLORIDA RADAR 26

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

Having been around high school football for nearly a half century, you have to keep up with the times.

If it means traveling to Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Gainesville, Orlando, Tampa or any other city that hosts camps, combines and 7-on-7 events, being there and seeing the athletes perform live – is what this is all about.

As we are now into the summer, you can guarantee that South Florida athletes are leaving a mark at college camps and 7-on-7 events all over the region – and you can follow many of the football players on social media – daily.

Being part of that immediate social media gives fans a chance to see where many of these impressive prospects are headed. No matter if it happens to be LIVE or a number photos, this is the age where nothing remains a secret anymore.

Because recruiting has reached a point where it is such a big business, college and universities – nationally – try to get as many prospects on campus as possible. That is why you see so many football players taking trips across the country to see these schools and give themselves a better chance of getting that elusive college scholarship.

The one thing you can guarantee is that we are always putting out new prospects to check out. It is something that we do 300 times a year.

Check out this week’s six athletes to keep an eye on:

2019 – Willie Davis IV, RB, 5-8, 195, Miami Central. This is a big time running back prospect who has been around for a few years, and has started to turn some heads. Was a big part of the 2019 class that came right out of youth football and started to make an impact at the varsity level. Before coming over to play for the Rockets last year, this gifted back was at Archbishop McCarthy in Southwest Ranches.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6488482/willie-davis-iv

2018 – Ricky Malcolm, CB/WR, 5-11, 165, Weston Cypress Bay. Yet another of the emerging standouts who started to make an impact last season – and has followed that up with a very productive offseason. Is one of the many gifted prospects who watched his stock rise during the spring. Is surrounded by a number of very impressive football players under veteran head coach Mark Guandolo.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7545470/ricky-malcolm

2018 – Cesar Medina, DE, 6-4, 190, Miami Monsignor Pace. If you have had the opportunity to watch this young man play, you know why the Spartans are excited about him, heading into his final season at the high school level. Has the chance to be very special during a season where there are still a number of young athletes that veteran head coach Joe Zaccheo and this program are hoping will help to turn things back around. Medina has the size and athletic ability to play this game at the next level.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/5271157/581e278a688ec4e4a42c7888

2018 – Santana Moss, Jr., WR/RB, 5-6, 155, Miami Braddock. While the name has opened doors for this young man, he still has had to work hard and make things happen – and he has. A very gifted football player who has been able to help this program in many ways. Can get it done in the backfield or from the slot position. His quickness and athletic ability have helped him greatly as he heads toward his final season at the high school level. Had the chance to watch him play last season and came away impressed. In addition to getting it done on the football field, Santana continue to do well in the classroom – providing some options.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5307993/santana-moss-jr

2019 – Cameron Williams, TE/DE, 6-5, 215, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna. Having watched him at Nova last year, there was an immediate feeling that if this young man progresses the way he did last season, they are going to talk about him for years to come. Was well coached by the Titans this past season, giving him that opportunity for schools to see him play and all came away impressed. His move to play for the Lions this coming season will only enhance what he has become. This is a very talented football player who has two full seasons to get better. Should blow up over the next year as teams across the country watch him play. Big time talent!

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8126693/cameron-williams

2018 – Shane Williams, WR/FS, 6-0, 170, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest. When you think of what a leader and quality teammate is, everyone we talked with said that this is the young man who certainly is all that. One of the underrated prospects in South Florida, this is one of those outstanding players who continues to make a difference. No matter where you put him on the field, Williams comes up big. Gifted talent that many need to start putting on their radar – and with some other talented athletes on the team – he will be able to showcase what he has, plenty in 2017. College coaches are anxious to watch him this coming season, and they will love what they see.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/3912205/shane-williams

