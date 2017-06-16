Jason Taylor: “I’d Play For Free” For Gase

Miami Dolphins legend Jason Taylor joined The Joe Rose Show with Zach Krantz and Ira Winderman on Friday.

Taylor has taken notice of the job second year head coach Adam Gase has done overhauling the Dolphins’ team culture.

“It was pretty remarkable how the whole thing went, starting off and making a bold move and changing the personnel, and the team got it. The way he handles and relates to guys really reflects in the way they play for him. I told (Gase) if I could come back I’d play for free for him.”

Taylor also discussed his upcoming Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. He will be enshrined August 5th in Canton, Ohio.

Taylor spent thirteen of his fifteen NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins. The former defensive end recorded 139.5 sacks, ranking him seventh in league history.

On how he reacted to his Hall of Fame election: “It was so surreal. I was in shock. The whole first ballot thing I thought maybe it wouldn’t come to fruition this year. It was really a shock.”

On his journey from high school football to the NFL’s highest honor: “Coming from where I was in 91-92 when I was starting football as a senior in high school, that journey never had a hall of fame destination. It’s really cool realizing in about another month it’s going to be real.”

Listen To the Full Interview from the Joe Rose Show above.