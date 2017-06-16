Day 5 Of Deliberations For Cosby Jury

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORRISTOWN, PA (CBSMiami) – A day after telling the judge they were deadlocked, the jury in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial is back at the courthouse in Norristown for day five of deliberations.

Late Thursday afternoon, the jury informed the judge that they couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on any of the three counts against the comedian.

Cosby’s attorney Brian McMonagle asked the court for a mistrial but that request was denied. Instead, the judge told the sequestered jurors to keep deliberating.

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s publicist, saw the deadlock as a positive sign.

“This deadlock shows the not guilty that Mr. Cosby has been saying the entire time,” he told the press outside the courthouse.

The jury has paused their deliberations to review evidence a half a dozen times.

Cosby, 79, has been accused by nearly 60 women of sexual assault over the past several decades but Andrea Constand, the plaintiff in this case, was the only one still eligible to go to trial.

Cosby has denied all accusations of wrongdoing.

Lili Bernard says she was also sexually abused by Cosby. She got into a heated argument with Cosby supporters outside the courthouse after the jury announced they were deadlocked.

“He preyed upon my vulnerabilities and he drugged and raped me against my will,” Bernard screamed at the gathering.

Cosby is charged with sexually assaulting Constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004.

Constand testified that he Cosby drugged and molested her after he gave her three blue pills which she said left her paralyzed and unable to move. Cosby has said it was consensual.

“If the jury comes back and remains deadlocked then the judge can declare a hung jury and declare a mistrial which allows a new trial for the defendant,” said former prosecutor Dennis McAndrews.

If the judge does declare a mistrial it will ultimately be up to Constand on whether she is willing to testify again.

But there may be a clue that this is. Constand posted a basketball video of herself on Twitter with the words “Always Follow Through,” implying she’s in no way ready to quit.