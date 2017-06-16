Dems, GOP Play Ball In Show Of Solidarity

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Members of the U.S. House and Senate suited up Thursday night for the annual Congressional baseball game and played ball in a show of solidarity.

Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise, who was shot Wednesday while practicing for the charity game, remains hospitalized.

In the end, Democrats beat the Republicans 11-2 and immediately handed over the trophy as quickly as they received it, Scalise’s office.

“We’re brothers and sisters, and the trophy doesn’t mean anything, our friendship does,” said Senator Joe Donnelly, D-Indiana.

Scalise was one of four people shot during the practice. Doctors say he may need additional rounds of surgery, though his condition has improved over the last 24-hours.

Special Agent David Bailey, who was also injured in the shooting, threw out the first pitch surrounded by support for all the victims, a pre-game prayer, and a Scalise fan zone.

“Steve would want nothing more than to make sure this game was played,” said Rep. Erik Paulsen, R-Minnesota.

“He probably doesn’t mind the fact that we won and he didn’t play so now he can tell his team that he was the difference between winning and losing,” said Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-Louisiana.

The baseball game had a record crowd of 25-thousand and raised more than a million dollars for charity, double what it did last year.

As the investigation continues into the alleged shooter, James Hodgkinson, law enforcement officials tell CBS News they now have his laptop and cell phone.

Outside his Illinois home, Hodgkinson’s wife addressed reporters for the first time.

“I can’t believe he did this, I just can’t believe,” said Sue Hodgkinson.

Federal agents say they’ve traced the guns Hodgkinson used and both seem to have been bought legally. They’re also looking into how Hodgkinson’s knew about the baseball practice and whether he was targeting anyone specifically.