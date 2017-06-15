Trump’s Miami Visit To Tie Up Traffic & County Transit Services

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A visit from the president is expected to tie up traffic for drivers downtown and near the airport.
President Donald Trump’s event is scheduled for Friday afternoon at the Manuel Artime Theater at 900 S.W. 1st Street. Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were in town on Thursday.
Metrorail and Metromover may need to stop service momentarily throughout the day on Friday for as long as a half an hour, county officials announced. Metrorail riders who use the Orange Line to go to Miami International Airport are encouraged to give themselves ample time to arrive to their destination on time.
Some Miami-Dade bus routes might be affected, as well.
In Doral, N.W. 33rd Street between 91st and 97th Avenue will be closed on Friday.
Slowdowns are expected on State Road 836, the Dolphins Expressway, as the president arrives and departs from MIA.
Miami-Dade Transit is asking the public to be patient and plan accordingly.
