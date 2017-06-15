3 People Plucked From Water Off Haulover

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the second time this week, a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boat came to the rescue of several men after their boat took on water and capsized.

Thursday morning just before 9 a.m., a county fire boat, along with a Miami Fire Rescue boat and a helicopter, were dispatched to search for several people in the water.

About six miles off the Haulover Inlet, they found three men and a 30-foot center console boat floating upside down just under the surface of the water.

The men were pulled from the water and put aboard the county’s fire boat which took them to the Haulover Marina. One of the men was taken away in handcuffs because there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest on a traffic violation.

The men said the boat’s bilge pump went out as the boat was taking on water. It overturned but not before they were able to make a call for help. They then crawled up on the hull.

“They called 911 immediately as they saw that the boat was going to capsize, they got their phone and called 911 and through the GPS function of the phone we were able to get a precise location,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Ivan Alicott. “We were able to go directly to them and pick them up.”

On Tuesday, June 13th, a county fire boat crew assisted in the rescue of four men after their 20-foot open fishermen took on water and capsized about a mile and a half off Government Cut.

The men said the boat got caught up in a sudden storm that sprung up offshore. Their anchor held them like a tub filling with water.

Miami Beach Police and a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boat assisted the Coast Guard in their search for the boaters in distress. By the time the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boat reached them, the boat had rolled over and was partially submerged under the sea.

All of the men were pulled from the water and taken to the Jungle Island Marina.