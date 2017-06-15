Tampa Man Accused Of Plotting Turkey Point Terror Attack

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Tampa man is accused of plotting terror attacks in South Florida.
Twenty-one-year-old Brandon Russell’s ex-roommate told investigators that Russell planned to blow up power lines along Alligator Alley and launch explosives into the Turkey Point nuclear power plant in Homestead.
Russell is currently facing explosives charges.
The former roommate who made the accusations is currently charged with murder for reportedly killing two other roommates.