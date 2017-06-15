WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Tampa Man Accused Of Plotting Turkey Point Terror Attack

June 15, 2017 6:37 AM
Filed Under: Terror Attack, Terrorism, Turkey Point, Turkey Point Nuclear Plant

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Tampa man is accused of plotting terror attacks in South Florida.

Twenty-one-year-old Brandon Russell’s ex-roommate told investigators that Russell planned to blow up power lines along Alligator Alley and launch explosives into the Turkey Point nuclear power plant in Homestead.

Russell is currently facing explosives charges.

The former roommate who made the accusations is currently charged with murder for reportedly killing two other roommates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch