Report: Trump Under Investigation For Possible “Obstruction Of Justice”

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The special counsel appointed to oversee the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign is now looking into whether President Donald Trump himself tried to obstruct justice.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is meeting with top Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee. He and his team are investigating whether the President tried to pressure them to shut down the Russia investigation.

Mueller is also looking into Mr. Trump’s words and conduct in the events of recent weeks, according to a report in the Washington Post, which marks a shift in the investigation that initially was supposed to focus on Russian influence and any connections to the Trump campaign, but not necessarily the President himself.

President Trump expressed his thoughts about the shift on Twitter.

They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history – led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

During a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing last week, former FBI Director James Comey testified that President Trump sought assurances that he was not under investigation personally in the agency’s Russia tampering investigation.

Comey’s comments were referring to conversations he had with the president before he was fired, and before Mr. Trump made remarks including that he was thinking of the “made-up” story about ties to Russia when he fired Comey, according to CBS News.

While not denying the report, Marc Corallo, a spokesman for Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz, called the FBI leak of this information “outrageous, inexcusable and illegal.”

There is no proof that the FBI was the source of this leak.