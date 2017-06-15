North Miami Police Chief Fired Over Kinsey Shooting: ‘Of Course I Was In Shock’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The chief of the North Miami Police Department has been told he’s being terminated following an internal affairs investigation into the shooting of an unarmed mental health therapist last July.

CBS4’s Oralia Ortega spoke with Chief Gary Eugene by phone.

“Of course I was in shock because I did not expect it, even though I always thought that was a possibility,” Eugene said.

The development comes nearly 11 months after the shooting of Charles Kinsey.

Kinsey was taking care an autistic patient who’d walked away from a group home when a North Miami SWAT member shot Kinsey in the leg, despite cellphone video showing Kinsey on the ground, cooperating with his hands in the air.

“It was very unfortunate. It put us not only on the national map, but the international map,” Eugene said.

An internal affairs investigation followed as well as an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which lead to charges against Officer Jonathan Aledda, who fired the shots.

On Wednesday, the city announced its intent to fire Cmdr. Emile Hollant.

According to the IA investigation, Hollant, who was there during the shooting, misled investigators.

Chief Eugene said the city manager did not tell him his termination had anything to do with the Kinsey shooting. But North Miami Councilman Scott Galvin said it appears the chief gave contradicting information following the shooting.

“When you’re a chief and you’re giving contradictory information under oath both times, to two separate entities, it calls into question what’s really happening,” said North Miami Councilman Scott Galvin.

Eugene flatly denies he gave any contradictory information.

“I challenge anyone to try to question my integrity. And actually, this morning, I read one more time the entire transcript of my testimony to internal affairs. I still cannot find out what they call by conflicting information,” Eugene said.