In The Recruiting Huddle: Johnquai Lewis – Champagnat Catholic

June 15, 2017 12:40 PM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Johnquai Lewis
POSITION: WR 
SCHOOL: Hialeah Champagnat Catholic
CLASS: 2020
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 165
 
SCOUTING: One of the elite young South Florida prospects who continues to be a force for the defending state 2A state runner-up Lions. As we showcased his talents a few months back, this is an outstanding football player who impressed during the spring – and continues to grab the spotlight into the offseason. Because of the exposure he received this past season – against top-flight competition – his stock continued to rise as he made plays and became a difference maker. His coaches have continued to talk about the way he works and gets the most out of his chances. Another player we will all keep an eye on.  
 
