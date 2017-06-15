In The Recruiting Huddle: Johnquai Lewis – Champagnat Catholic

PLAYER: Johnquai Lewis
POSITION: WR
SCHOOL: Hialeah Champagnat Catholic
CLASS: 2020
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 165
SCOUTING: One of the elite young South Florida prospects who continues to be a force for the defending state 2A state runner-up Lions. As we showcased his talents a few months back, this is an outstanding football player who impressed during the spring – and continues to grab the spotlight into the offseason. Because of the exposure he received this past season – against top-flight competition – his stock continued to rise as he made plays and became a difference maker. His coaches have continued to talk about the way he works and gets the most out of his chances. Another player we will all keep an eye on.
