Police: Hollywood Car Burglars Caught On Surveillance Using Stolen Credit Card

June 15, 2017 4:23 PM
Filed Under: Car Burglars, Crime, Hollywood Police

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police are searching for a pair of car burglars.

(Source: Hollywood Police)

Police said a man and woman captured on surveillance cameras broke into several cars on the North End of Hollywood Beach.

Investigators said they then tried using stolen credit cards at a Target on Hollywood Boulevard.

The man is between 25 to 30 years old, and is an average height and build. He was wearing a black and white “Star Wars” hooded sweater and black shorts.

The woman is also around 25 to 30 years old. She was wearing a black sleeveless shirt and black shorts.

Detectives said they’re driving a 2014 silver Mazda 2 with Florida tag #HDNL54.

If you have any information that can help authorities, contact the Hollywood Police Department at (954) 967-4411 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

