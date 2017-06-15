Police: Hollywood Car Burglars Caught On Surveillance Using Stolen Credit Card

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police are searching for a pair of car burglars.
Police said a man and woman captured on surveillance cameras broke into several cars on the North End of Hollywood Beach.
Investigators said they then tried using stolen credit cards at a Target on Hollywood Boulevard.
The man is between 25 to 30 years old, and is an average height and build. He was wearing a black and white “Star Wars” hooded sweater and black shorts.
The woman is also around 25 to 30 years old. She was wearing a black sleeveless shirt and black shorts.
Detectives said they’re driving a 2014 silver Mazda 2 with Florida tag #HDNL54.
If you have any information that can help authorities, contact the Hollywood Police Department at (954) 967-4411 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.