Florida Driver Crushed By Falling Tree As He Passed

June 15, 2017 9:50 AM
TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — Tragedy comes in very unsuspecting and illogical ways sometimes.

A Florida driver died when a large section of an oak tree broke off and crushed his car as he passed.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old William Vantassel was driving early Thursday when the oak tree broke apart and a large section crushed his Nissan Altima as he drove underneath.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened in the Tampa suburb of Hudson.

