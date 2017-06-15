Florida Driver Crushed By Falling Tree As He Passed

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — Tragedy comes in very unsuspecting and illogical ways sometimes.
A Florida driver died when a large section of an oak tree broke off and crushed his car as he passed.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old William Vantassel was driving early Thursday when the oak tree broke apart and a large section crushed his Nissan Altima as he drove underneath.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident happened in the Tampa suburb of Hudson.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)