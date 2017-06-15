Dade To Spray For Mosquitoes Thursday Night

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Due to all the recent rain, Miami-Dade has seen an increase in mosquitoes in several sections of the county.
To keep them at bay, the county will spray.
The county’s Mosquito Control and Habitat Management Division said Thursday night’s aerial spraying will mostly target the black salt marsh mosquito (Aedes taeniorhynchus), a nuisance mosquito known as an aggressive biter but not considered a primary vector of major concern.
The spraying will begin at 8 p.m. over Homestead, Florida City, the Redlands, West Kendall, and areas east of U.S. 1 from S.W. 248th Street to the Rickenbacker Causeway, covering parts of Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, South Miami, Coral Gables, Pinecrest, and Miami.
The county will be using Dibrom (also known as Naled), which is registered for use by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the State of Florida. While there have been objections in the past to the use of Naled, experts say the amount being used is too low to be harmful.
However, as a precaution, people with known allergic reactions are being urged to remain indoors. Beekeepers are asked to keep their bees covered during spraying operations in their particular area.
If the spraying cannot be performed on Thursday, the department will conduct the operation on Friday evening, June 16, weather permitting.