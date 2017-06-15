Congressional Dems, GOP Say “Play Ball”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – When Republicans and Democrats square off on the baseball diamond for their annual charity game, their skills on the field, while not major league, may surprise you.

“The level of competition is intense,” said Nathaniel Rakich who has been covering the Congressional Baseball Game for the last five years. “They take it very seriously with a lot of smack talk.”

Rakich said one of the most determined players is Louisiana Republican Steve Scalise who was shot in the hip Wednesday during a practice for Thursday’s showdown.

“He is one of the toughest competitors out there, one of the hardest workers,” said Rakich.

Wednesday afternoon the managers of the two teams, Republican Joe Barton and Democrat Mike Doyle, announced that despite the shooting the game was on.

“I told Joe that I love him before the game, and I love him after the game, but during the game, we’re going to play to win,” said Doyle during a press briefing.

The Congressional Baseball Game was created in 1909 by Pennsylvania Congressman John Tener, a former pitcher for the Chicago White Stockings.

War, a Depression, and the business of the Congress sometimes forced the cancellation of the yearly game. But when the teams did play, they played hard and for keeps.

The women in Congress formed their own softball team in 1993. Representative Linda Sanchez has played for 15 years. She said the game is a chance for them to shed partisanship.

“It’s a chance to take a break from the polarized atmosphere of legislating and just have a little bit of fun with our colleagues in something that really is our national pastime,” she said.

Proceeds from the Congressional Baseball Game are contributed to multiple Washington, D.C. charities including literacy projects and the local Boys & Girls Club.