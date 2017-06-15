Bill Cosby Back For 4th Day Of Deliberations

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Bill Cosby arrived for the fourth day of deliberations in his sexual assault trial Thursday.
Jurors have been debating the charges against Cosby for more than 27 hours since getting the case Monday.
The trial outside Philadelphia involves Cosby’s sexual encounter with a woman at his home in 2004.
Accuser Andrea Constand says Cosby drugged and molested her. He says he gave her an over-over-the-counter cold and allergy medicine to help her relax and that the encounter was consensual.
The charges could put the 79-year-old entertainer in prison for the rest of his life if he’s convicted.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)