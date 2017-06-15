Bat-Signal To Light Los Angeles Sky To Honor Adam West

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami/AP) — Los Angeles will honor the late Adam West — TV’s forever “Batman” — by lighting the Bat Signal Thursday night.
If we have to tell you what the Bat Signal is, this story is probably going over your head.
In the popular and campy TV series (1966-68), Police Commissioner Gordon or Mayor Linseed would light up the night sky with the Bat Signal to let the caped crusader know he was needed ASAP.
And when you’re fighting the likes of Catwoman, Penguin, the Joker, Mr. Freeze, the Riddler, Egghead or Siren (to name a few), time is of the essence.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and police Chief Charlie Beck will join surprise Bat-guests for a ceremonial lighting of the Bat Signal at City Hall.
West died Friday at 88.
Batman is often referred to as the Dark Knight, but West’s children said in a statement that he aspired to positivity and always saw himself as “The Bright Knight.”
