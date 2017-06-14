A Year Later, No Clues Into Marathon Man’s Disappearance

LIVE| House Majority Whip, 4 Others, Shot At Baseball Field In Virginia

June 14, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: Florida Keys, Missing Man

MARATHON, Fla. (CBSMiami) — It’s been a year since anyone last saw Marathon resident Albert Bosco.

Bosco’s daughter alerted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in September 2016 of his sudden disappearance. She told them he hadn’t been heard from since June of that year.

Bosco, 72, lived on a boat in Boot Key Harbor.

Detectives discovered the boat with no signs of a struggle on board or clues to where he could be.

If you know anything about where he is or what may have happened to him, contact Major Crimes Detective Bob Dosh at (305) 289-2351.

