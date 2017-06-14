Volquez Looks To Continue Scoreless Streak As Marlins Wrap Series With A’s

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/Gracenote) – Considering how far they had to travel, the Oakland Athletics were barely in town.

Edinson Volquez looks to continue his red-hot stretch on the mound when his Miami Marlins host the Athletics on Wednesday afternoon in the finale of a two-game interleague set.

Volquez, who began the season 0-7, has strung together 16 straight scoreless innings that included a no-hitter against Arizona in his last home start and the veteran right-hander can extend his winning streak to four.

Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton belted a two-run homer in Tuesday’s 8-1 victory over Oakland in his return after missing most of the last two games with a wrist injury, as the Marlins won for the 11th time in 16 contests overall and the ninth time in their past 11 home contests.

Marcell Ozuna also went 3-for-3 on Tuesday as he improved to .386 at Marlins Park this season while Tyler Moore registered multiple hits for the fourth time in six games for Miami.

Right-hander Daniel Gossett will make his major-league debut Wednesday for the Athletics, who are 1-4 with one contest left on a six-game road trip and are just 9-24 away from home.

Oakland’s Khris Davis takes a seven-game hitting streak (11-for-29) into the series finale while first baseman Yonder Alonso had a hit Tuesday and is batting .344 lifetime against Miami.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Daniel Gossett (NR) vs. Marlins RH Edinson Volquez (3-7, 3.41 ERA)

Gossett takes the spot of Andrew Triggs (hip) in the rotation after permitting four runs over 21 innings combined in his last three starts with Triple-A Nashville.

The 24-year-old Clemson product is 3-3 with a 3.41 ERA in 11 starts with the Sounds this year and is 19-22 in 77 games overall in the minors.

Gossett was a second-round pick of the Athletics in 2014 and struck out 151 in 153 2/3 innings with three different teams last season.

Volquez followed up his first career no-hitter with seven scoreless innings and three hits allowed at Pittsburgh to earn his third consecutive victory.

The 33-year-old Dominican Republic native yielded one run on six hits and six walks over 22 innings in his last three starts.

Volquez gave up three runs over six innings in a loss at Oakland on May 24 and is 3-4 with a 4.82 ERA in seven career starts against the Athletics.

WALK-OFFS

Miami OF Ichiro Suzuki’s pinch-hit single Tuesday tied him with Derek Jeter for the most hits in interleague play in major-league history with 364 (300 games). The Athletics did not commit an error in the series opener, but lead the majors with 62 overall this season. Oakland pitchers are 0-for-26 at the plate since Scott Kazmir’s single on June 16, 2015 against San Diego.

