It’s President Trump’s Birthday Today

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — June 14th marks the 71st birthday of our 45th president, Donald Trump.
The president was born on June 14, 1946 in Queens, New York City as Donald John Trump.
Trump earned an economics degree from the Wharton School.
He later took charge of The Trump Organization, the real estate and construction firm founded by his paternal grandmother, which he ran for 45 years until 2016 when he was elected as President of the United States.
Trump won the general election on November 8, 2016 and was inaugurated on January 20, 2017.
President Trump is the oldest and wealthiest person ever to assume the presidency and the first to not have prior military or government service.
He is the fifth U.S. president to have won the election while losing the popular vote.