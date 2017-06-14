North Miami Commander In Charge Of Kinsey Shooting Scene Fired

June 14, 2017 11:49 PM
Filed Under: Charles Kinsey, Emile Hollant, Jonathan Aledda, North Miami Police, Police Involved Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The North Miami Commander in charge of the scene when police shot behavioral therapist Charles Kinsey has been fired.

An investigation found that Emile Hollant lied and said he was away at his cruiser when Kinsey was shot. But two other officers said Hollant was on the scene when the shots were fired.

Hollant had been placed on administrative leave without pay three weeks ago for actions taken during a police-involved shooting. It was later upgraded to administrative leave with pay after the state refused to pursue criminal charges against him.

City Manager Larry Spring and police chief believed Hollant was trying to mislead them during an investigation into the police-involved shooting of Kinsey, who was assisting a 26-year-old autistic patient that wandered away from an assisted living facility.

Kinsey was laying down with his arms up trying to protect his autistic patient after police mistook his toy for a weapon.

Jonathan Aledda, the officer who shot Kinsey, is facing multiple charges, including attempted manslaughter and culpable negligence.

