Find Luxury And Refined Design At The Miami Home Show’s New Design Innovators Showcase!

Over Memorial Day Weekend, the Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show welcomed tens of thousands of eager visitors looking for inspiration and the latest trends in home design and improvement. South Floridians could navigate through over 800 booths and 170,000 square feet of exhibition space and find everything from the smallest items in home décor, to kitchen and bathroom remodeling products, landscaping, home automation, construction services and more!

Turning around a highly successful Show, Home Show Management Corp. (HSM) is quickly preparing for its Miami Home Show to be held in the renovated Miami Beach Convention Center, Labor Day Weekend September 1-4, 2017.

As South Florida’s largest and longest running home improvement expo, HSM has learned to respond to the call of both businesses and consumers alike. As the affluent market in South Florida continues to grow, so does the demand for luxury goods. Thus, the Miami Home Show will launch the Design Innovators Showcase and feature some of the most respected designers and products in the industry.

“South Florida is home to international design with inspiration coming from all regions of the United States and other countries. The Design Innovators Showcase is an opportunity for businesses to exhibit their latest products to both trade professionals and consumers,” states Adam Kayce, Vice President and Show Director of Home Show Management. “The luxury good shopper enjoys the experience. We hope to replicate that personal retail experience and customer intimacy, but eliminate the need to travel from store to store. All that is needed to design a home from blue prints to finishes to fine art, can be found under one roof.”

This luxury display area will capture the essence of South Florida luxury design and feature among others: ItalDoors, Luxapatio, Georgio Ferrara, Arkimodel, Iberia Tile, The Wallpaper Company, and Blanco Flooring and Design.

Show highlights will include:

Colorful and accessible design tips from HGTV’s Sabrina Soto. Growing up as a first-generation Cuban-American, Soto has drawn inspiration and learned perseverance from her family. Her mother would tell her, “It doesn’t matter if we have one dollar or one million dollars, be proud of our home!”

Trade preview and industry-specific seminars

Home Style 411: South Florida Interior Designers, Francy Arria, Janice Attia, Reginald Dunlap, Georgio Ferrara and Guimar Urbina will each design a room vignette for a local TV news celebrity

#AtHomeWithArt: Viernes Culturales, “Art Basilando” – an art showcase with Little Havana neighborhood artists presenting their work

A Taste-full Experience: Food and wine pairing micro seminars and lifestyle improvement talks

For updates on the Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show, September 1-4, 2017, visit www.homeshows.net.

With over 40 years of Shows in Miami and Broward, the Home Design and Remodeling Show is South Florida’s premier expo for home design and improvement. Choose from a wide selection of products and services suited for small decorating to large renovation projects: furniture; fine art and décor; landscaping design, patio furniture and grills; appliances; doors, cabinets and fixtures; flooring; home automation; wall and window treatments; home automation; hurricane protection, and much more.

