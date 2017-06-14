Martial Arts Instructor Accused Of Kissing Child

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) — A Pembroke Pines Martial Arts instructor is under arrest, accused of kissing a 12-year-old girl he was training.
Jonathan Vega trained kids at the Premier Martial Arts Studio in West Pembroke Pines.
Police said he admitted to kissing the girl.
The child told investigators that he also said he wanted to have sex with her when she was older.
Police said he went on to admit he’s attracted to children and was concerned that he may not have the strength to resist another child.
His mom said he recently graduated from college with a mechanical engineering degree. She also told the judge that part of his job is working with children.
The judge ordered a $50,000 bond and house arrest.
Vega is also not allowed to be around children or return to work at the Martial Arts studio.
Prosecutors told the judge they would be concerned about the safety of the children if he were allowed to return to work.