Kenyan Drake Enters Minicamp With “A Lot More Expectations This Year”

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss his experience so far going through his second year of OTAs and minicamp. They also talk about the new rookie class, who the Dolphins fastest player is and why Jordan shoes are so popular.
On having a good second season- “I’m a year into this system. I feel more comfortable, I feel like I’m in a good routine. It was hard in the beginning of last year because I didn’t know what to expect.”
On the difference now from last year- “I have a lot more expectations this year and [my coaches] do to.”
On playing special teams- “That should be your bread and butter for any rookie coming in.”
On if he is Miami’s fastest player- “There’s always a chance on a bright sunny day, when Jakeem Grant trips up. I’ve never seen anyone go from zero to 60 as fast as he does. I have to give credit where credit is due.”