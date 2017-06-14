LIVE| House Majority Whip, 4 Others, Shot At Baseball Field In Virginia

Gov. Scott To Approve Raises For State Workers

June 14, 2017 10:49 AM
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – State workers can expect to see a couple of more bucks in their paychecks in the coming months.

On Wednesday, Gov. Rick Scott is expected to sign a bill that includes $183 million for varying levels of pay hikes for state employees.

The rank-and-file who currently earn $40,000 a year or less will get a $1,400 pay raise, and those earning more than $40,000 will receive a $1,000 raise.

The legislation also authorizes 5 percent pay raises to state law-enforcement officers and 10 percent raises to judges, state attorneys, and public defenders.

The bill includes changes to retirement and health insurance benefits. Newly hired public employees will be placed in an investment 401(k) styled-plan if they don’t make a choice within nine months of starting their jobs. Currently, those employees are placed in a traditional pension plan.

