Gloria Fajardo, Mother Of Superstar Gloria Estefan Dies At Age 88

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – To say Gloria Fajardo, the beloved mother of Gloria Estefan and fun loving grandmother of Emily Estefan was a force of life, is an understatement.

Emily nicknamed her abuela “Rapuela” posting many adorable mini-rap videos on her Instagram account from time to time.

Those #rapuela videos were a smash hit on social media, getting thousands of those coveted likes.

For several weeks now, “big gloria” as she was called, had taken ill and was hospitalized.

The family was at her bedside constantly. Both Gloria and Emily posted pictures of their beloved mother and grandmother in recent weeks, asking for god’s help.

On May 30th Gloria posted a picture of her Mom, asking all of her prayer warriors to send out prayers for her momma, to give her strength through this difficult healing process.

Emily reached out to her followers to do the same, telling her grandmother we all love you and are anxiously awaiting our next rap, while we cover you in light.

She asked people to please keep the prayers coming.

Tuesday night at 8:19 Gloria Fajardo passed away at age 88.

Gloria posted this picture on Instagram of her mother surrounded by her lifelong 2 best friends.

She wrote, “Tonight at 8:19pm, we lost my beloved mother, the inimitable Gloria Fajardo. She went peacefully surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law’s, niece, three loving caregivers, extended family and her most trusted friends.”

Gloria went on to say she will miss her every moment of every day.

Emily’s post last night after grandmother’s death ended in three sentences.

“I love you. I love you. I love you.”

A video taken not so long ago of Emily asking her grandmother some advice on life might sum up a small part of who she was.

Here is the video: