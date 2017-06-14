Gloria Fajardo, Mother Of Superstar Gloria Estefan Dies At Age 88

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – To say Gloria Fajardo, the beloved mother of Gloria Estefan and fun loving grandmother of Emily Estefan was a force of life, is an understatement.
Emily nicknamed her abuela “Rapuela” posting many adorable mini-rap videos on her Instagram account from time to time.
Those #rapuela videos were a smash hit on social media, getting thousands of those coveted likes.
For several weeks now, “big gloria” as she was called, had taken ill and was hospitalized.
The family was at her bedside constantly. Both Gloria and Emily posted pictures of their beloved mother and grandmother in recent weeks, asking for god’s help.
On May 30th Gloria posted a picture of her Mom, asking all of her prayer warriors to send out prayers for her momma, to give her strength through this difficult healing process.
Emily reached out to her followers to do the same, telling her grandmother we all love you and are anxiously awaiting our next rap, while we cover you in light.
She asked people to please keep the prayers coming.
Tuesday night at 8:19 Gloria Fajardo passed away at age 88.
Gloria posted this picture on Instagram of her mother surrounded by her lifelong 2 best friends.
Tonight at 8:19 pm we lost my beloved mother, the inimitable Gloria Fajardo. She went peacefully surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren, son-in-laws, niece, three loving caregivers, extended family and her most trusted friends, very especially, the two beautiful ladies in each side in this picture, Carmen Corpion & Clara Bris. They were an integral part of her posse not only throughout her life but to her last breath. I know it was exactly the way she would have wanted her departure from this earth to be, surrounded by love and the true representations of everyone that was special to her in life. I know she chose the very moment, 8:19, because her beloved mother had died on 8/19 thirty-two years ago and she wanted to make sure that we got the message that she was with our beloved grandmother, Abuela Consuelo and my loving father, Jose Manuel. I will miss her every moment of every day and I thank her for being the incredible mother, woman and role model that she was to so many people. Thank you for your prayers and messages, and the love and concern that filled our hearts and accompanied us throughout this most difficult time. Please know that at every moment, I let her know about the love and light that was being sent to her and she appreciated and absorbed every beautiful sentiment. Thank you for keeping us in your hearts and gently holding our hands. 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙
She wrote, “Tonight at 8:19pm, we lost my beloved mother, the inimitable Gloria Fajardo. She went peacefully surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law’s, niece, three loving caregivers, extended family and her most trusted friends.”
Gloria went on to say she will miss her every moment of every day.
Emily’s post last night after grandmother’s death ended in three sentences.
“I love you. I love you. I love you.”
Abuelita mía, Please hold up our hearts from heaven. And in that process, May the million strings of light that connect us be eternal, and fruitful: as you were and shall be. I will write about you until my hands cramp, wrinkle, and resemble yours. I will talk about you until my mouth dries and ages and people start to call ME Abuela. I will laugh and cry enough for millions of lifetimes, because ten minutes with you can supply one with enough love and wisdom for that. I miss you. Beyond words. And I will miss you with a pain I could never erase, but a pain I will carry like a badge of honor, knowing that my soul has the absolute privilege of being tethered to yours. The privilege that allows me to see those millions of tiny feathery beams of light, connected from each and every one of us that loved you, up to you. Dancing in perfect harmony until we can be together again. Te quiero Abuelita. Thank you to everyone who has sent love, light, and prayers. They are felt, appreciated, and needed. Let's celebrate the glory that was Gloria Fajardo. I Cry for her as the sky does on this rainy day, and to anyone else who shares that pain, we grow as one unit of light, ever larger, ever stronger, for a woman who far exceeded her physical state and forever will. I love you. I love you. I love you.
A video taken not so long ago of Emily asking her grandmother some advice on life might sum up a small part of who she was.
Here is the video:
No matter what, it's going to be ok. Right from Rapuela herself ! If you are having a hard day, catch some love, it's coming your way! Sending love and light to everyone today and always, sorry we've been absent, but we're always thankful for the love! Cyber hugs and kisses for all!!! ❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘❤️😘😘😘 #Rapuela