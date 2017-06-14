House Majority Whip, 3 Others, Hit In Shooting At Baseball Field

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A congressman was among four people shot during a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

House Majority Whip Congressman Steve Scalise, R-LA, was shot in the hip while fielding balls during a batting practice. He was taken to George Washington University Hospital where he was listed as stable.

The shooting happened during an early morning practice for Thursday’s annual Congressional Baseball Game which pits Democrats against Republicans. The players are members of Congress and their aides.

In a statement, President Donald Trump said he and Vice President Mike Pence were monitoring developments closely.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy,” Mr. Trump said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”

President Trump then tweeted out:

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

Witnesses said the gunman, who emerged from behind the third base dugout, had both a rifle and a pistol.

“All of a sudden we heard a very loud shot,” said Senator Jeff Flake from Arizona. “Everybody thought that sounds like a gun. The gunman, by the third base dugout, had a clear view of the field and everybody on it. Then all of the sudden a couple of more shots and we knew what it was.”

More than 50 shots were fired, according to CBS News.

“We climbed into the dugout and got our people engaged calling 911,” said Flake. “It was at least ten minutes because we were applying pressure to one of the staffers who had been shot in the leg. We could see Steve Scalise out in the field. He dragged himself after he was shot near second base about 10 to 15 yards out into the field just to be a little further away from the gunman.

Capitol police returned fire and the shooter was taken into custody.

The other two people hit were Capitol police officers. No word on their conditions.